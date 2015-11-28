Home Appliance Installation

So, do you think it’s time for brand new kitchen appliances? If so, we will give you some tips on how to install them yourselves, but also advice on the additional costs you may expect if you let someone else do it.

Installing it by yourself is not as complicated as it seems, and can possibly save you a lot of money. Here are some other things you might find useful. Think of where and how you will install it. Some manufacturers offer product guides or installation procedures on their web sites. Since the majority of appliances come in a few standard sizes, it would be wiser and cheaper to find a replacement with the same size.

Installing a bigger or smaller new appliance in the place of the old one could be difficult, if you need to expand the opening, or shorten it. Before you remove and reinstall your appliance, remember to shut the electricity and gas supplies.

Appliances can be quite large, so two people are usually needed to install them. When removing or installing, place a large piece of some protective material (plywood, blankets, etc.) to protect your floors from damage.

If you’re still thinking about doing the installation yourself, you have to be aware of the following – a fridge with a water dispenser demands for plumbing work and materials; a dishwasher demands for plumbing and electrical work; new range demands for gas or electrical connection.

Check if your plumbing connections are in order or need replacement. Some installations may require the services of carpenters if cabinets need to be removed or resized to make room for new appliances.

The installation of freestanding ranges is simple. Disconnect the gas or electricity, remove the old range. After that, just put the new range in its place, connect the new electrical cord or gas line and that is all. Slide-in ranges are installed similarly, but sometimes coutertop cutouts need some adjustment.

Cooktops should be bought to fit into the old opening. Disconnect the electricity or the gas, undo the fasteners and just remove the old one.

Built-in ovens are also not complicated. The first thing is to remove the old door, then the fasteners. Remove the old oven, and adjust the new one.

As far as delivery is concerned, some retailers deliver appliances for free, but some charge for shipping even if you live in the same city.

Definitely ask about that before you buy anything. If you know someone with a larger vehicle, that could help you avoid these charges. And don’t forget to figure out a deal for your old appliance with the retailer.

Maybe you should just to dispose of it for you, when they deliver your new appliance. In this way, you don’t have to think about disposing by yourself, or paying for someone else to do it.

After your installation is finished, and your new appliance is ready to work, always read the manual. Get to know about the available features and how to set them up. Other troubleshooting tips can also be found there.

Have fun and take pleasure in your new appliance.