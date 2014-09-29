Refrigerator Troubleshooting Tips

Your refrigerator is one of the most important kitchen appliances, but what do you do when you notice that there is something wrong with it?

Your next move – refrigerator repair. Do you call a professional, or do you make an attempt to fix it yourself? You have so many diy guides online and also we will try to give you some ideas on how to diagnose and fix those easy problems. This kind of appliance repair is easy to learn so let’s go..

Your refrigerator doesn’t work

1. First, you need to check if your power cord is plugged in properly. Move the refrigerator if it is necessary and try to press the plug into the outlet. Also, check if there are any damages on the power cord. Look for exposed wires, kinks or cuts, because they could be causing trouble to your refrigerator. If that is the case, call a professional and don’t use that cord anymore.

2. If you are using an extension cord between the refrigerator and the outlet, check if it is good. If it isn’t, replace it with a new one.

3. Try out some small appliance close to your refrigerator. If it doesn’t work, check the fuse or circuit breakers, because you most likely have a blown fuse or a tripped breaker.

4. Test the current and the voltage if you know how to do that. If you don’t, call a professional.

The light works, but the refrigerator doesn’t run

1. Check the temperature indicator, because it might have been accidentally turned to warmer, so the refrigerator isn’t turning on. The running temperatures are 3-4ºC for the refrigerator and -15 to -18ºC for the freezer.

2. The gap between the refrigerator and the walls should be at least three inches around it and one inch above it. This maintains proper airflow which is needed for the refrigerator to function well.

3. Use a vacuum cleaner or a brush to clean the condenser coils, but first turn off your refrigerator.

4. Unplug your refrigerator for around two hours and wait. Now plug it back in, and if it is running in an ordinary fashion that the problem lies in the compressor. It is probably overheating and you should call a professional to check it out.

5. Test each part of the refrigerator with a multimeter. These parts are: temperature controls, evaporator fan, defrost timer, compressor and overload protector. If you don’t know how to find them, check your user manual. The part that doesn’t have continuity must be replaced.

Following problem is usually the biggest problem for people who own a counter depth refrigerator

Refrigerator is running, but the light is out

1. Replace the bulb

2. Test the door switch for continuity and replace it if it is faulty.

Refrigerator or freezer not cold

1. Try the first three steps in The light works, but the refrigerator doesn’t run segment, and if that doesn’t help, try with the tips below.

2. Check the vents between the refrigerator and the freezer, because there might be some debris or ice. If there is, remove them.

3. Check the door seals. Try putting a piece of paper between the seals and the refrigerator. If the seals are working, you should feel tension when you try to pull it out.

Of course, refrigerator problems are numerous, and it would be difficult to put them all here in one place. However, we still hope that we helped you solve at least one of them.