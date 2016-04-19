Armin Van Buuren – The Coolest Lawyer Is Performing At Ultra Europe Again!

Yes it is true, Armin Van Buuren a famous Dutch DJ and producer also has a degree in Law. Anyway, we are brinnging good news for all who is planning to visit Ultra Europe this year in Croatia. According to the post published on the official UMF website, AvB will perform this year at Ultra Music Festival in July in Split, Croatia. For those who want to hear a few more words about this remarkable DJ and poducer…he was born in 1976 and started with his love for music very early on. When he was 10 years old, his mother won a computer and this is how he started learning about technology and mixing tapes. It is all about destiny, isn’t it?

In one interview he stated that he loved dance music as soon as he heard it. He considered it to be a rebellious sound that was not like anything he had heard before. His musical heroes are Jean Michel Jarre and Ben Liebrand. As we mentioned earlier A.v.B. has a degree in Law (so his chances are always open :)), but his main life passion is his music. Most of the fans are familiar with his spirit as he is always working on something – creating music, performing at a club or some festival (like ULTRA MUSIC). Even if he travelled for hours to get to some club or a festival, he is immediately completely focused on his music as soon as he starts playing. Seeing him play is to feel lost in the music and become one with the crowd. He has such a unique sound style that his DJ sets are always an adventure to witness. One of his biggest sets was in 2010 when the Dutch team lost in the World Cup Final. In spite of all that, Van Buuren made such a good party that no one ever thought about the loss even once and they all partied like the Dutch won. This is something that perfectly explains what he is all about.

If you didn’t know, Armin Van Buuren is a passionate radio host. This started in 2001 and has been happening every week for the last 12 years. He is the host of a two hour show in which he introduces the world’s most popular tracks at that time. He even announced a world tour in 2013 celebrating the 600th episode of his radio show. This world tour was called Expedition and he played in New York, Beirut, Sao Paulo, Mexico City and many more cities across the globe. He wanted to show that music connects people and he made it his mission to prove that.

As a producer, he worked on many big project with some of the world’s biggest stars. He released five albums (’76, Shivers, Imagine, Mirage and Intense) and collaborated with the likes of Adam Young, Sophie Ellis-Bextor, Emma Hewitt, Trevor Guthrie, Ferry Corsten and many more. One of his most famous quotes is “Don’t be a prisoner of your own style”. As he explains it, he is always trying to test his boundaries through music and reinvent himself and the music in general. Various artists send him so many offers to do remixes of their tracks that he is free to take on only those that he really likes.

Van Buuren is not only a DJ and a producer but also a label owner. He created a label with Maykel Piron and David Lewis called Armada Music and they made one of the best labels in the world. Throughout his career he won many awards and had many groundbreaking moments. His State of Trance is broadcasting on 40 radio stations and internet radio. His albums, singles and remixes go to the top of the charts worldwide and his videos are among the most watched videos on YouTube. These are some of his awards – numerous top positions in the DJ Mag Top 100, numerous International Dance Music Awards, International Dance Music Awards. There are too many to mention and they range from the best DJ to the best radio show.

All in all, Armin Van Buuren is one of those popular DJs from the Netherlands. The Netherlands is home to some of the world’s top DJs in the last 15 years. However, Van Buuren is one of those that stand out and one of those that will be remembered because of the genius of his work.