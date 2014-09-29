There are numerous available carpet brands, and too many stores to buy them in. If you ever wondered what the best carpet brand is, then you’ve certainly come to the right place. Investing in new carpets for your house adds instant value to it. However, it is a very expensive project and needs to be considered carefully.

Carpets can get easily stained, so, nowadays, many people make the switch in choosing stain resistant carpets over traditional carpets. Carpets make your floors soft and comfortable. When you pay for a durable carpet, you know you’ve done a good job investing your money in something that will last for many years. There are many trustworthy brands to choose from, and we will present some of them to you. Our picks are Godfrey Hirst Carpet, Mohawk Flooring and Shaw Floors. These are rated for their durability, price and maintenance.

Godfrey Hirst Carpet

They can provide you with a variety of home and commercial carpets. Their Easy Living@Home carpet is made from colored polyester, and it is a fade resistant lasting color. Fibers used in these carpets create a thick and complete softness to the touch. Since polyester is a non porous material, this is a stain resistant carpet with added stain protection. You can find it at a low price, because it’s a polyester and it also comes with a 10 year warranty.

Shaw Floors

Their Anso Nylon “The Color Wall” comes in 80 various colors. It is made of nylon, and nylon is stronger than polyester. This is a perfect solution for families with children, pets and an active lifestyle, because it is long lasting and can easily be cleaned. It also has added R2X stain and soil resistance. This carpet is a bit more expensive, but it is a good investment and offers transferable warranties.

Mohawk

Their Smartstand Silk is one of the softest carpets around. Once you feel it, you won’t sit on your couch ever again. It will most definitely keep your feet comfortable with its one-of-a-kind soft fibers. The only disadvantage for us is that it is so thick and soft, so it is tough to vacuum properly. It is made partly with corn, therefore it is environmentally smart and emits less greenhouse gas. It has built-in stain and soil resistance and is offered with a 25 year quality warranty, so this is a great deal.

Basically, we hope that you now have a better understanding of which qualities to look for in a carpet. Browse the Internet to get ideas about styles and colors, and then visit carpet stores to feel the difference in them. Choose the right fiber content for you (wool, nylon, or polyester), carpet style (loop, shag, recycled, added stain protection, color and warranty. The majority of carpets look the same on the outside, but looks can be deceiving and inquire about all the differences when you start looking for one.