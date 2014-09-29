Professional Carpet Cleaning

Some people don’t really think about carpet cleaning until they really need it. Maybe it is a stain from the last Christmas. Or just maybe you need to remove those stains your new pet made. Whatever your reason is, there are some tips you should know before you hire a professional carpet cleaner.

You should inquire about the level of experience.

You don’t really need the information about how long the business has been around, but the experience of the person who is coming to your house. Ask for their references. Ask for referrals. From your friends, colleagues, family. Inquire about the criteria the company uses to hire people. Some companies require drugs and background checks.

Search for online reviews of their business, because the Internet can provide great ways to inform about anything you want to. About the quality of their work from other satisfied or dissatisfied customers.

Find out about their cleaning methods. There are two main methods on how to clean a carpet – steam cleaning and dry cleaning. Dry cleaning uses powder to encase the impurities and vacuums to suck it all up. Steam cleaning is a method of cleaning where they use hot water extraction.

Basically, they use the steam to loosen the impurities and then suck it in. You should decide on the method by keeping in mind what you are allowed to use on your types of carpets and choosing whether you like your carpets wet for a day or dry almost instantly.

Next, inquire about the equipment they use. There are two major types of cleaning equipment. Portable and truck mounted equipment. Portable ones have a self contained cleaning motor, and truck mounted ones have their motors on the truck. Naturally, the truck mounted ones are stronger than the portables. Ask whether they offer discounts. It won’t hurt you, and you could save a lot of money by asking. Some companies also offer online discounts, so check that.

Remember that all rugs and carpets are different and that the professionals know how to take care of them. Various stains and spots demand for various solutions. Generally speaking, professional cleaners can lengthen the life of your carpet.

Before they come to the house, there are some things you could do to prepare: move valuables out of sight, move fragile items away from the areas that are being cleaned, pick up loose things from the floor, point out any potential trouble spots

All in all, when you start thinking about hiring professional carpet cleaners, make sure do you your research. It will take you some time, but it could save you a lot of money and a lot of wasted energy, so you would want to make the right choice. Ask the right questions and this will ensure you get the best possible cleaning job. Carpets are an important part of your home and deserve that special attention that you are going to get by hiring professionals.