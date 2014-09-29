Buying a microwave?

Microwaves first gained recognition for heating frozen foods. Nowadays, they have evolved into a very vital kitchen appliance which cooks different dishes in a matter of minutes.

Modern microwave ovens present numerous auto-cook features, so everyone can operate them very easily. If you start cooking with your microwave, you will notice that many different delicious foods can be effortlessly prepared with this kitchen appliance, saving you time and effort. We will try to help you choose the right microwave for you in this article.

First of all, microwaves are for those who need to prepare foods quickly and without any fuss, for those who need to reheat their foods regularly and for those who are very busy. Microwaves can heat or reheat foods without using fire. They basically vibrate the water and other liquid molecules within you food. This causes great heat and that cooks your food very quickly.

There are different types of microwave ovens – convection type, grill type and oven (solo) type. Convection type microwaves create air flow with a fan and a heating element. This constant air flow makes sure your food is evenly cooked or baked on each side. They are the most suitable for baking, because they can make your food crispy inside and outside. Grill type microwaves are similar to conventional grillers. They use microwave radiation to grill your food and they come with a metal wire rack. These types of microwaves are ideal for making kebabs or tikkas.

They can operate up to 99 minutes to prepare different crispy foods and the food is crispy from outside and juicy from inside. Oven (solo) types are the basic types of microwaves that provide consistent heat distribution which is perfect for baking, cooking, reheating and defrosting your foods. They are enough for you if you don’t plan on using grill or convection mode to prepare extravagant meals.

They work like ordinary ovens, but they can reheat and defrost your food in seconds. They have a turntable, and that provides you with an equal heat distribution.

As far as their placement is concerned, we have countertop and over-the-range microwaves. Countertop microwaves are made for your kitchen platforms. You can put it on any stable platform in your kitchen, including your kitchen appliances. Nevertheless, you should make sure that the air circulates freely around it. The other advantage is that it can be moved easily whenever you need to rearrange the space in your kitchen.

Over-the-range microwaves can be integrated into our kitchen cabinets. They are also called over-the-counter ovens and they will help you keep you kitchen look very stylish, because it will not look like an add-on, but like a part of you kitchen.

All in all, if you are still wondering whether you need one, think no more. Microwaves can cook and reheat your foods very quickly. They offer countless features that even people new to them can use them easily and prepare foods. They also offer many safety features, so they are really suitable for your household use.